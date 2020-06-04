Zac Taylor and the Bengals' coaching staff can return to team facilities on Friday

For the first time in nearly three months, Cincinnati Bengals coaches can return to Paul Brown Stadium.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 NFL teams that will allow coaches to return to team facilities on Friday. Each team can have a maximum of 100 employees — including coaches — inside team facilities at the same time.

The memo also stated that the league is working with club medical staffs to implement a program of COVID-19 testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players returning to club facilities.

Taylor and the rest of the coaching staff has adjusted well to the NFL's virtual offseason. They've done everything they can to make sure the players are getting the most out of their daily meetings.

"The players have been very engaged — as much as I could have hoped," Taylor said last month. "We try to keep our team meetings very brief because I do understand what it’s like if I’m the one watching a speaker for 40 minutes a time. It’s easy to get distracted, so we do our best to break them into smaller groups. That way we have more personal contact there with the position coaches and the receiver coaches. We film a lot of things that we put on the iPad so that it’s a point of reference for them to see the coordinator and myself present. Again, we’ve used a lot of different, creative ways to connect with these guys and make sure they’re getting all the information."

Players still aren't allowed in team facilities unless they're going for treatment or rehabbing an injury.

An in-person minicamp is unlikely, which means training camp will probably be the first time the entire team is together and can interact with each other in-person.