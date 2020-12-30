NewsAll Bengals+
Zac Taylor Praises Bengals Assistant Coaches Ahead of Season Finale

Taylor is proud of his coaching staff
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's seat may have cooled off after back-to-back wins, but that doesn't mean there won't be changes to his coaching staff. 

There's been plenty of speculation about defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's future. Offensive line coach Jim Turner has also taken his fair share of criticism. 

Despite the speculation, Taylor is still confident in his current coaching staff. 

"Extremely high, extremely high," Taylor said when asked about the confidence in his staff. "They were hired for a reason. I think there's great communication on the staff and really, really pleased with the job that they're doing."

A general vote of confidence is expected with just one game left in the season. The second-year head coach also praised Anarumo for the job he's done with a shorthanded defense.

"I think Lou has done a good job," Taylor said. "I think that, you know, as our personnel has settled down in terms of the injuries on defense, these guys have really developed chemistry and a good understanding of the scheme and are playing really fast and at a high level and giving us opportunities to win games—hasn't always happened but I think they've done a good job, particularly this last stretch of the season."

The Bengals' defense have held their opponents to 20 points or less in four of their last six games. They also forced the game clinching turnover on Sunday against the Texans. 

The Bengals are going to make changes to their coaching staff, even if Taylor wants to run it back in year three. The only question is which coaches will make the cut and return for a third season? 

Cincinnati hosts Baltimore in the season finale on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

