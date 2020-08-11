AllBengals
Watch: Zac Taylor discusses cornerback depth, Jonah Williams, Mike Daniels and more

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media about a variety of topics during his weekly news conference, including Trae Waynes' injury, how the cornerback depth has improved from last season and Jonah Williams, plus he gave the latest on the team potentially signing Mike Daniels. 

Watch the entire news conference at the top of this page. 

Trae Waynes suffers pectoral injury, could be sidelined for two months

Big Ten postpones all fall sports, hopes to play college football this spring

Trae Waynes injured his pectoral muscle this week, as Bengals continue to evaluate the injury

Joe Burrow speaks out after Big Ten reportedly cancels 2020 season

Watch: Jonah Williams talks about the perception of the Bengals offensive line, no preseason games, Joe Burrow and more

Podcast: Williams confident in Bengals' O-line, plus his comments on Burrow and Daniels' fit in Cincinnati

Jonah Williams has been impressed with Joe Burrow's performance throughout training camp

Jonah Williams: 'Hopefully they can have some semblance of a normal college season'

Bengals secondary ranked in the middle of the pack after offseason of changes

The Bengals plan to unleash Joe Mixon on the ground and in the air

