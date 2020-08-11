Watch: Zac Taylor discusses cornerback depth, Jonah Williams, Mike Daniels and more

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media about a variety of topics during his weekly news conference, including Trae Waynes' injury, how the cornerback depth has improved from last season and Jonah Williams, plus he gave the latest on the team potentially signing Mike Daniels.

