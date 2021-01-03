Bills secure No. 2 playoff seed with highest-scoring output of season

The Bills have played well enough this year to have next weekend off in most seasons. This isn't most seasons.

Despite finishing with the AFC's second-best record, the Bills (13-3) will be forced to host a playoff game on wild-card weekend after finishing off the regular season with a 56-26 demoliton of the Miami Dolphins. They finished with the most points since scoring 54 against Kansas City in 2008.

Incredibly, the win also moved coach Sean McDermott into third place on the team's all-time list with 38 at the end of his fourth season. Only Marv Levy (112) and Lou Saban (68) have more.

Because the NFL this season decided to add a playoff team to each conference for a total of seven, it means only the top team in each conference gets a first-round bye.

In the AFC, that one team is of course defending Super Bowl champ Kansas City, which came into the final weekend with a 14-1 record and owned the tiebreaker over the Bills anyway by beating them in October.

But McDermott isn't complaining. That would be wasted energy that all needs to be spent on their next opponent.

What team they will play won't be determined until the Titans at Texans and Jaguars at Colts games are complete.