Here's what #BillsMafia can expect from @seniorbowl rookies:



🦬 DS Cole Bishop (Rd. 2/Pick 60)- Athletic interchangeable safety should be Day 1 starter & long-term staple with Pro Bowl upside. Man-cover reps in Mobile helped boost his stock. Top jersey-seller.



🦬 DT DeWayne… pic.twitter.com/AZpOvk9kAq