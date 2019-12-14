Five Things To Watch As Bills Visit Steelers On Sunday Night Football

1. Bouncing Back

The Bills will look to rebound after a 24-17 loss to the AFC leading Ravens.

This season, Buffalo hasn't lost back to back games once. In fact, quarterback Josh Allen has had some of his best performances following losses with wins over the Titans, Redskins and Dolphins. In those games, he threw a combined six touchdowns and ran in two additional scores.

"Yeah, he’s a competitor," Sean McDermott said of Allen's rebounding performances. "He’s a resilient competitor, and I’d say the same about our football team. We’ve got guys in that room that are resilient. So, obviously we have to continue to make adjustments week to week whether we win, or we lose. That’s what we can continue to do is continue to grow and get stronger as a football team and make adjustments as we move forward."

2. Edmunds Trio Making History

When the game between the Steelers and the Bills kicks off on Sunday, it will mark modern day NFL history.

For the first time since 1927, three brothers from the same family will play in an NFL game. Buffalo's Tremaine Edmunds will face his brothers Trey and Terrell. You can read more about the family's big night here.

3. McDermott and Tomlin go...way back

Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Steelers leader Mike Tomlin have some history.

They played college football together at William & Mary in Virginia.

McDermott played safety for the Tribe from 1993-1997 and Tomlin was a wide receiver from 1990-1994.

"Really, I was always the younger guy you know being around Mike," McDermott said. "I came on campus and he was one of the captains on the team. I think in the second year if not the first year, and leader on the field, leader off the field. He's a guy I learned a lot from just by watching, and then to see him have the success that he's had in his coaching career. I’ve just been able to watch and follow and then ask for advice every now and again, and he's been very willing to share. So, I consider a real strong relationship and got a lot of respect for him and what he's done in Pittsburgh."

4. Dodging Duck

The Steelers have been on a three game winning streak to keep Pittsburgh in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt.

Against the Bengals, Tomlin benched Mason Rudolph for rookie quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges who led Pittsburgh to a comeback win over the Bengals.

Since then, Hodges has gotten the starting nod in wins over the Browns and Cardinals.

Also, if you don't know why they call him "Duck" you NEED to watch this video.

5. Win and you're IN

For the past three weeks the Bills have had more than a 90% chance of making the postseason. If they can pick up a win on Heinz Field on Sunday they will have punched their ticket to the playoffs.

The win would secure a Wild Card spot which Buffalo currently is projected to take as the fifth seed. There is still a chance they could win the AFC East if the Patriots continue to stumble after losing two in a row. You can read more about their playoff odds here.