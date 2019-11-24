Bills
Bills Crush Broncos 20-3, Gore Makes NFL History

Shannon Shepherd

After their best performance of the season in Miami, Buffalo's offense picked up right where they left off on Sunday against Denver.

On their first possession, the Bills were facing a 3rd and 9- Josh Allen connected with Cole Beasley for 12 yards.

A few snaps later, facing 3rd down again, Allen scrambled up the middle and gutted out a 14 yard run.

The momentum didn't stop there. 

Allen then connected with tight end Tyler Kroft, who has had a silent start to the season, for another 14 yard gain for the Buffalo offense.

A Devin Singletary 10 yard carry would get them into the red zone.

The drive would end in a 39 yard Stephen Hauschka field goal - but the almost nine minute possession set the tone for the rest of the afternoon. If the Bills were going to win, everyone would need to be involved.

The same formula worked on the next Buffalo drive. 

Facing another third down - Allen had one of the best runs of his season with an 18 yard scramble. Then, Beasley hauled in a 30 yard catch. 

The drive also ended in another Hauschka field goal - this time from 23 yards out - to give the Bills a 6-0 lead. Buffalo went 4-for-6 on third down conversions on their first two drives. 

It wouldn't end up being a mistake free half of football for the Bills. On their third drive, Allen sailed a pass into the hands of Denver's Justin Simmons. It's the first interception thrown by the second-yard quarterback in five games and 172 attempts.

But, the Buffalo defense redeemed their Allen. 

Denver was driving off the turnover when Tre'Davious White picked off Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen deep in Buffalo territory. It marked White's fourth interception of the season.

Buffalo took a 6-0 lead into the half.

The Bills wasted no time getting back into the red zone to start the second half - a drive that lasted just two minutes ended with an Allen 18 yard touchdown pass to Beasley, giving Buffalo a 13-0 lead. 

The Broncos responded with their first scoring drive of the day - a field goal to narrow the score to 13-3.

The third quarter ended with back-to-back three and outs for the Broncos offense. The second of which included Shaq Lawson's second sack on the afternoon to bring his season total up to five.

The offensive kept rolling in the fourth quarter - Allen once again going to the air. This time John Brown was the recipient of a 34 yard touchdown passing building the Bills lead to 20-3 - which would stand the remainder of the game.

History was made with nine minutes left in the final frame - a Frank Gore seven yard carry made him the third all time rusher in NFL History, surpassing Barry Sanders. Gore ended the afternoon with 65 yards on 15 carries. Singletary led the way on the ground with 106 yards - his new career best.

With the 20-3 victory, the Bills improve to 8-3. It's their best record since 1996.

They have a short week before traveling to Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Footballfan55
Footballfan55

Josh Allen to Brown is a money connection. Denver isn't the most high powered offense but thought the defense looked great.

Dillon88
Dillon88

What a dominant preformance. Now we see if they can replicate this at Dallas, will be a true test and will answer a lot of questions

