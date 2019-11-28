Bills Fans Have Plenty To Be Thankful For Ahead Of Cowboys Match Up

As the Bills (8-3) head into their week 13 match up against the Cowboys (6-5) on Thanksgiving Day, they certainly have a lot to be Thankful for. Here are few of the things at the top of the list:

1. Proving themselves in front of a Nationally televised audience

All eyes will be on the Bills (and the Cowboys) come 4:30 p.m. The Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas is the most watched regular football game all year.

This is the first time the Bills are playing on Thanksgiving since 1994 and just the ninth time in franchise history. This will be the first time they face the Cowboys in a Turkey Day match up.

Dallas certainly has the edge when it comes to preforming in front of the entire country and they will be playing angry coming off a loss and with talk of their coach on the hot seat. Has most of the chatter about this game been about the Cowboys? Yes. But, the Bills have a chance to pull off a win at Jerry World and could change the national narrative about their squad while garnering a lot of respect.

2. Josh Allen hitting his stride

Following Buffalo's loss to Cleveland, Josh Allen took a lot of heat.

He was criticized for not being able to get the ball down the field under pressure and for not being able to connect on deep passes.

He has turned that around in the last two weeks.

Against Miami, Allen threw for three touchdowns (and also scored one rushing) and finished with 256 yards passing. One of the scores was a 40 yard strike to John Brown.

It was his best performance of the season so far, and he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following the 37-20 win.

Last week against the Broncos, Allen once again proved he could use his arm to get the Bills into the endzone.

He threw two touchdowns and again aired it out to Brown for a 34 yard score.

Allen's streak of five games without an interception came to a halt in the win over Denver but, his completion percentage has rebounded by double digits in the past two weeks.

3. Cole Beasley being on their sideline

Allen's greatest asset come kick off may just be wide receiver Cole Beasley.

Beasley spent the first seven seasons of his career in Dallas and will be the only Bills play who knows what to expect when the lights come on at AT & T Stadium.

Allen said earlier this week that players have been able to ask the veteran receiver what to expect on Thursday.

Beasley is on pace for the best season of his career, scoring in four of the last six games for the Bills.

4. Run defense improving

The Bills biggest weakness for the first half of the season was their run defense.

They were gashed during a four game stretch against Miami, Philadelphia, Washington and Cleveland giving up an average of 150 yards per game on the ground.

Since then, they have locked down - giving up just 23 yards against the Dolphins the second time around and 85 yards to Denver.

Buffalo has a tough test ahead facing Ezekiel Elliott, who is averaging over 80 yards per game and scored seven times this season. He ranks seventh overall in the NFL this season against running backs.

The passing match up will also be interesting.

Dallas enters the game with the top ranked quarterback in Dak Prescott and the top ranked offense, overall.

Conversely, Buffalo's defense ranks third best and also touts the third best passing defense.

5. Playoff hopes on the horizon

With an 8-3 record through 11 games, Buffalo is at its best mark since the 1996 season.

Right now, they are in the top spot in the AFC Wild Card race and, according to a playoff simulator, have an 82% chance of making it to the postseason.

Most importantly, between the game and the Bills success, it gives you plenty to talk about at the Thanksgiving Table (and not the Sabres).