Five Things To Watch For As Bills Host Ravens

1. Stop Lamar Jackson - On The Ground

This probably seems like the most logical thing to do in order to beat the Ravens.

But, that doesn't mean that it will be easy.

Lamar Jackson is the leading rushing quarterback in the NFL with 977 yards and will likely eclipse the 1,000 mark in Buffalo.

He also has seven rushing touchdowns, second to Josh Allen's eight.

The Bills run defense had been under scrutiny but has turned it around as of late.

After an explosive first quarter for Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott who garnered 56 yards, the Buffalo defense held the Cowboys to just 103 yards on the ground.

For what it's worth, when it comes to running quarterbacks, the Bills held Dak Prescott to just 25 yards rushing.

2. Stop Lamar Jackson - Through The Air

Jackson has been on record saying that if he didn't need to run so much, he wouldn't.

And, if you're a fan of Buffalo you were probably hoping for four feet of snow to slow the Raven signal caller down somehow but, that isn't in the forecast.

Allen and Jackson are 17th and 18th in the NFL for yards passing, respectively. Allen has 2,591 and Jackson is right behind him with 2,532.

But, it is Jackson who has the edge when connecting in the endzone.

He ranks second in the NFL with 25 passing touchdowns. Combined with his seven rushing scores, he is the most productive offensive player in the league.

3. Avoid The Thanksgiving Hangover

The Bills were put on the biggest stage of the regular season when they traveled to Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.

More than 30 million people tuned in to see them roll over the Cowboys 26-15.

As a result, the Bills got the national attention they have been lacking all season and established themselves as a threat in the AFC.

With a full nine days off, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said his guys were getting some much needed rest. But, he also said prep on the Ravens and Lamar Jackson began right away on the Friday following Thanksgiving.

The Bills reward for winning a big game is another big game and one that could clinch their spot in the playoffs.

For what it is worth, with extra rest, the Bills beat the Dolphins 31-21 coming off their bye week this season.

4. Another Revenge Game?

Last week against the Cowboys, Cole Beasley was a star against his former team.

He finished with 110 yards receiving on six receptions and a touchdown. It was the first time this season he crossed the century mark with Buffalo.

This week, wide receiver John Brown will face his former team in Baltimore.

Unlike Beasley, Brown only spent one season with the Ravens where he finished with 715 yards and five touchdowns.

The Ravens let Brown go after his one-year deal was up and he landed with Buffalo.

He has already surpassed his success in Baltimore with 882 yards receiving and five touchdowns so far with Buffalo.

5. Buckle Up

When you look at statistical head-to-head categories between these two, the game becomes a coin flip.

Baltimore's second ranked offense is going up against Buffalo's third ranked defense.

Josh Allen is the league's best rushing quarterback going up against the second best in Lamar Jackson.

The Bills rank fifth in rushing while the Ravens run defense ranks sixth.

It all boils down to what is set to be a great game against two of the best teams in the AFC. After all, isn't that all you can ask for come December in the NFL?

The Bills and Ravens kickoff at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS.