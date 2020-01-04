Bills Release Inactives For AFC Playoff Game Against Texans

The Buffalo Bills have released their list of inactives ahead of their AFC Wild Card match up against the Houston Texans.

Most notably, cornerback Levi Wallace will not play for the Bills. Wallace injured his ankle against the Jets and was carted off the field. Wallace did not practice for the Bills on Tuesday but spent the remainder of the week on a limited basis.

The other three players who were listed as questionable when the Bills left for Houston will be active - defensive end Shaq Lawson, offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe and wide receiver Andre Roberts.

Duke Williams will also suit up for Buffalo. Williams had six receptions for 108 yards in the Bills regular season finale against the Jets.

Other players who will not suit up include tight end Tommy Sweeney, wide receiver Robert Foster and running back T.J. Yeldon.

As for the Texans, Will Fuller V will NOT play. Fuller has a groin injury and has scored three touchdowns for Houston this season.