WATCH: Bills Use Trick Play From Brown To Allen For Touchdown In Wild Card Game

The Buffalo Bills set the tone in their AFC Wild Card game against the Texans early -- this team was going to expose a struggling Houston defense that ranked 28th at the start of the game.

On their first possession, after gashing the Houston defense on a 42 yard Josh Allen carry, Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll flipped to the "trick play" section of the playbook.

Allen flipped the ball to wide receiver John Brown who then aired out a pass back to Allen for a 16 yard touchdown.

The score would put the Bills up 7-0 against the Texans with just 3:19 passing in the first quarter.

This isn't the first time the Bills used a trick play in the state of Texas. Against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day Brown threw a 28 yard touchdown pass to Devin Singletary.