Bills
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

WATCH: Josh Allen Celebrates Win With Turkey Leg

Shannon Shepherd

Following the Bills 26-15 win over the Cowboys, quarterback Josh Allen was interviewed by CBS' Tracy Wolfson on the field.

Apparently, all Allen wanted if the Bills won was a taste of Thanksgiving and a turkey leg...and CBS delivered.

Allen wasn't the only one getting in on the turkey leg, cornerback Tre'Davious White ran up and also had a bite.

Allen was a star for the Bills in the victory on the biggest stage he has ever played on.

The second-year quarterback threw for 231 yards and a touchdown and added another 43 yards and a touchdown rushing.

Allen's most impressive moment by far was on a three yard gain when the Bills were facing 4th and 1.

Allen bobbled a bad snap and was able to recover the ball, jump over the pile and pick up the first down.

The drive ended in a touchdown for the Bills before the end of the half.

The second-year quarterback is playing some of his best football - ever - right now. Over the last seven weeks, Allen has thrown 11 touchdowns and just one interception. In addition, he has added five touchdowns rushing. So far this season he has thrown 15 touchdowns and 2,360 yards.

One of his five ground touchdowns came late in the third quarter and cemented the Bills win over Dallas.

With the 26-15 win, the Bills improve to 9-3, matching their best mark since the 1996 season. Next, the Bills host the Baltimore Ravens on December 8th at New Era Field. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cole Beasley Ready For Return To Dallas

Shannon Shepherd
2 2

Former Cowboys wide receiver has been a star lately for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense.

Bills Stun Cowboys On Thanksgiving Day With 26-15 Win

Shannon Shepherd
1

Entire offense plays a role while Buffalo's defense forces multiple turnovers in Dallas

Updated Bills Playoff Chances Heading Into Week 13

Shannon Shepherd
1 2

The Buffalo Bills 8-3 record would put them in first place in four other NFL Divisions.

Buffalo Bills Have Plenty To Be Thankful For Ahead Of Cowboys Match Up

Shannon Shepherd
0

The Buffalo Bills are heading into their Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas with many things to be thankful for

Bills Release Monday Injury Report Ahead Of Cowboys Week

Shannon Shepherd
1 2

The Buffalo Bills have a short week of practice before facing the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

Wednesday Injury Report For Bills As They Head To Dallas

Shannon Shepherd
0

Buffalo's offense will be hindered with injuries suffered in the past two weeks.

Game Day Ready: Bills At Cowboys Television Info, Betting lines And More

Shannon Shepherd
0

Information on the Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys week 13 NFL game on Thanksgiving Day

Buffalo Beats Broncos 20-3 As Gore Makes NFL History

Shannon Shepherd
3 3

The Buffalo Bills best Denver 20-3 in a game where Frank Gore became the third leading rusher in NFL History.

Game Day Ready: Broncos At Bills Television Info, Betting Lines and More

Shannon Shepherd
3

Everything You Need To Know As The Bills Get Set To Host The Broncos At New Era Field In A Week 12 Match Up

Allen Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week Following Miami Win

Shannon Shepherd
4 3

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Wins AFC Weekly Honor Following Four Touchdown Performance Against The Miami Dolphins