WATCH: Josh Allen Celebrates Win With Turkey Leg

Following the Bills 26-15 win over the Cowboys, quarterback Josh Allen was interviewed by CBS' Tracy Wolfson on the field.

Apparently, all Allen wanted if the Bills won was a taste of Thanksgiving and a turkey leg...and CBS delivered.

Allen wasn't the only one getting in on the turkey leg, cornerback Tre'Davious White ran up and also had a bite.

Allen was a star for the Bills in the victory on the biggest stage he has ever played on.

The second-year quarterback threw for 231 yards and a touchdown and added another 43 yards and a touchdown rushing.

Allen's most impressive moment by far was on a three yard gain when the Bills were facing 4th and 1.

Allen bobbled a bad snap and was able to recover the ball, jump over the pile and pick up the first down.

The drive ended in a touchdown for the Bills before the end of the half.

The second-year quarterback is playing some of his best football - ever - right now. Over the last seven weeks, Allen has thrown 11 touchdowns and just one interception. In addition, he has added five touchdowns rushing. So far this season he has thrown 15 touchdowns and 2,360 yards.

One of his five ground touchdowns came late in the third quarter and cemented the Bills win over Dallas.

With the 26-15 win, the Bills improve to 9-3, matching their best mark since the 1996 season. Next, the Bills host the Baltimore Ravens on December 8th at New Era Field.