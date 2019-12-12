Bills Nominate Alexander For Walter Payton Man Of The Year

For the third year in a row, Bills linebacker and NFL Veteran Lorenzo Alexander has been nominated as the team's Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year.

The award was established in 1970 and was renamed for the Chicago Bears legend, Walter Payton, in 1999.

Alexander is the founder of The ACES Foundation who's mission "is to support youth through emphasizing Accountability, taking pride in our Community, striving for Educational excellence while promoting a healthy mind, body and spirit through Sports."

The foundation is based in Alexander's hometown of Oakland, California but, since joining the Bills in 2016, he has held many events in Buffalo to raise money for the charity and has mentored children in western New York.

Alexander tweeted out his appreciation for the award following the Announcement Thursday Morning.

"Truly honored to be the Buffalo Bills Walter Payton Man of the year nominee. We have so many men in our building who deserve recognition for their service. Thank you to my wife, family & friends who continue to help me support our community!"

A Buffalo Bills player has never won the award but, perhaps for Alexander, the third time will be a charm.

Alexander will attended the annual NFL Honors Ceremony where the league will pick one of the 32 nominees for the award. The winner will receive a $250,000 donation to a charity of their choice. Just for being nominated, Alexander and the other nominees receive a $50,000 donation in their name to a charity of their choosing.