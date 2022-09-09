Skip to main content

Almost Dominant: Bills Turnovers Keeping It Too Close at Rams - Halftime Analysis

It feels like the Bills, with Rams-ex Von Miller helping the Buffalo defense in some of the same ways Allen is helping the offense - should be dominating this foe.

In so many ways, the Buffalo Bills performed in the first half of Thursday’s NFL opener at SoFi Stadium like the dominant team they plan on being in the 2022 season.

In so many ways … but one.

The Bills lead the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams by a 10-10 score on the strength of a first-drive 26-yard TD pass from QB Josh Allen to receiver Gabe Davis.

Later, the Bills added a field goal to take a 10-0 lead.

So what was the “not quite dominant” problem?

The early pair of silly turnovers committed by the Buffalo offense.

This is to take noting away from L.A., obviously capable itself of being dominant as it is looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions. But a ball bouncing out of the hands of McKenzie for a “not his fault” (as the NBC voices called it Josh Allen interception? And a rookie-mistake fumble by running back James Cook?

Allen was pretty perfect outside of those gaffes … though with inside of two minutes remaining in the half, Allen was guilty in part of another turnover, a Troy Hill interception they gave the Rams possession in Bills territory.

That led to a half-closing Rams field goal and the tie.

Allen survived some heat from All-World defensive lineman Aaron Donald to post a halftime line of 17 of 20 for 153 yards.

But the Rams - led by coach Sean McVay, who earlier Thursday signed a contract extension and who has never in his L.A. career has had a losing record - are staying in it …

When it feels like the Bills, with Rams-ex Von Miller helping the Buffalo defense in some of the same ways Allen is helping the offense - should be dominating this foe.

