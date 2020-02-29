With WR Depth Shown At Combine, Will Bills Wait?

This year's wide receiver draft class has been touted as one of the best in a long time, with some mock drafts having as many as seven pass catchers going in the first round.

It is no secret the Bills need to add to their wide receiver depth this offseason, either through free agency or the draft.

"Honestly, I am look for a good player," General Manager Brandon Beane said at the Combine. "Receiver of all positions has to come in the Baskin-Robbins 31 flavors. Size, speed, length, guys who run after catch... all sorts of variables. There are really small guys like Isaiah McKenzie who does things behind the line of scrimmage. There are guys who I say 'play above the rim.'"

The Bills biggest struggle last season was scoring points. They ranked 23rd overall in average points with 19.6 per game in the regular season.

So, Buffalo will need to add a splashy playmaker to their offense, and build up the arsenal of weapons for quarterback Josh Allen. Beane admitted this is as good a year as any to have options at receiver.

"This is a deep receiver draft," he continued. "I feel more comfortable saying that now. The only one of the last things left is the medical (evaluations). It will be a very deep position, probably the deepest in the draft. And we are not just looking for a certain thing...a speed or a size. We are looking for guys who can fit along side John Brown, Cole Beasley and the rest of the group."

When the draft does come around on April 23rd, the Bills will have the 22nd overall pick, with many great receivers projected to still be available. So, do they jump to a receiver right away or can the afford to hold off until the second round? Beane even believes there are players who can go in much later rounds that can impact NFL rosters.

"There truly are a lot of different guys. I have looked at the mocks and there are speed and size guys. There are underclassmen and seniors who didn't come out who are very good too. There are a lot of guys who could be drafted from (rounds) 1-7 that could truly...I mean, there could be guys drafted on the third day and take a veteran guys spot. It is truly that deep."

