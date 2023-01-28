Maybe now that Belichick has a new Patriots offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien, a member of the Bills staff can help fix things up there.

The expose that portrays the New England Patriots offensive coaching staff as a complete mess is rather shocking, considering the fact that it all unfolded under the watchful eye of head coach Bill Belichick.

"I love coach Belichick, but he f***** us,'' said one source inside the Patriots building.

Oh my.

Maybe now that Belichick has a new offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien, a member of the Buffalo Bills staff can help fix things up there.

The Pats have reportedly been in search of a new offensive line coach, and the latest candidate on the team’s radar is Ryan Wendell, who is currently the Buffalo Bills’ assistant offensive line coach.

A report by SI has the 36-year-old Wendell on the way to Las Vegas to meet with Patriots higher-ups while all are at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Wendell has coached the last four seasons in Buffalo but as a player he spent the first eight seasons of his nine NFL seasons in New England as a part-time starter at guard and center. He was a first-teamer in the Patriots’ win over Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX.

Wendell joins another former Patriots lineman Adrian Klemm, currently an assistant at the University of Oregon, on the New England wish list at that organization tries to figure out what do to with top assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, who were part of the in-fighting that made for a difficult year in New England.

