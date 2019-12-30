Bills Playoff Game In Houston Set For Saturday

Late Sunday night the NFL announced the league's playoff schedule.

The Bills, who finished the regular season 10-6, secured the fifth seed and the top Wild Card spot in the AFC.

They will travel to fourth seeded Houston on Saturday for a 4:35 p.m. kickoff. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

In response to the game time, the Sabres have moved their contest against the Florida Panthers on Saturday to 1 p.m. It was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Bills are making just their second playoff appearance in the last two decades. In 2017 the Bills lost to the Jaguars in the Wild Card round.