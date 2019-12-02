Bills
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Bills at Steelers Flexed To Sunday Night Football

Shannon Shepherd

During a game between the Texans and Patriots the Sunday Night Football broadcast announced that the Buffalo Bills game against the Steelers will be on NBC in week 15.

The Bills (9-3) were originally scheduled to face the Steelers (7-5) at 1 p.m. on a CBS broadcast on December 15th.

The game will mark Buffalo's first Sunday Night Football broadcast since 2007.

The move by Sunday Night Football to the Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo match up bumps the original pairing of the Minnesota Vikings at the Los Angeles Chargers.

The last time Pittsburgh and Buffalo met in a night game was 1996.

Before the week 15 now nationally televised test, the Bills host the Ravens (10-2) on December 8th at New Era Field. The Steelers travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stress-Free Sunday? What Bills Fans Should Watch For In Week 13

Shannon Shepherd
0

Buffalo Bills fans can spend their Sunday of week 13 in the NFL season keeping an eye on upcoming opponents

Cole Beasley Ready For Return To Dallas

Shannon Shepherd
2 2

Former Cowboys wide receiver has been a star lately for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense.

Bills Stun Cowboys On Thanksgiving Day With 26-15 Win

Shannon Shepherd
1

Entire offense plays a role while Buffalo's defense forces multiple turnovers in Dallas

Buffalo Bills Have Plenty To Be Thankful For Ahead Of Cowboys Match Up

Shannon Shepherd
1

The Buffalo Bills are heading into their Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas with many things to be thankful for

WATCH: Josh Allen Celebrates Win With Turkey Leg

Shannon Shepherd
0

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Wanted A Turkey Leg Following Buffalo's 26-15 Win Over the Dallas Cowboys

Updated Bills Playoff Chances Heading Into Week 13

Shannon Shepherd
1 2

The Buffalo Bills 8-3 record would put them in first place in four other NFL Divisions.

Bills Release Monday Injury Report Ahead Of Cowboys Week

Shannon Shepherd
1 2

The Buffalo Bills have a short week of practice before facing the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

Wednesday Injury Report For Bills As They Head To Dallas

Shannon Shepherd
0

Buffalo's offense will be hindered with injuries suffered in the past two weeks.

Game Day Ready: Bills At Cowboys Television Info, Betting lines And More

Shannon Shepherd
0

Information on the Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys week 13 NFL game on Thanksgiving Day

Buffalo Beats Broncos 20-3 As Gore Makes NFL History

Shannon Shepherd
3 3

The Buffalo Bills best Denver 20-3 in a game where Frank Gore became the third leading rusher in NFL History.