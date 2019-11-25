Bills
Bills Monday Injury Update

Shannon Shepherd

Coming off one of their most dominating wins of the season - 20-3 over Denver - the Bills will work with a short week before traveling to Dallas for a week 13 match up on Thanksgiving Day.

The team returned to Orchard Park on Monday but did not hold practice, instead participating in a walk through. The following was an injury report released and is considered "an estimation."

Wide receiver Robert Foster did not participate, as he recovers from a hamstring injury suffered on Sunday. Foster finished the game with one reception on a 24 yard play, where he injured his hamstring. Should Foster need more than four days to recover, the Bills may need to look to another receiver - like Duke Williams - to add depth. Williams hasn't been active for the Bills since a breakout game in week five against the Titans where he hauled in four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Center Mitch Morse also suffered his injury against the Broncos - hurting his thumb. Following the game Morse told reporters he did not expect the injury to be an issue and was limited on Monday.

Offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe, who injured his ankle against Miami also did not practice. He missed Sunday's game against the Broncos and rookie Cody Ford played 100% of snaps on the offensive line where the two typically rotated before Nsekhe was injured. 

Cornerback Siran Neal, who missed the Broncos game due to a concussion, was a full participant. Neal has 27 tackles on the season and forced a fumble against the Eagles.

Given the short week, the Bills will practice on Tuesday before traveling to Dallas on Wednesday.

The game against the Cowboys is set for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday on CBS.

