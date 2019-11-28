The Buffalo Bills have arrived safely in Dallas ahead of their Thanksgiving Day match up with the Cowboys.

With a short week of practice, Buffalo hasn't had much time to recover from injuries suffered in the win over Denver.

Most notably, starting center Mitch Morse is listed as questionable for the game. Morse suffered a hand injury against the Broncos and was replaced by Jon Feliciano for the remainder of the game. Spencer Long came in to replace Feliciano at right guard.

On Sunday, Morse told reporters he didn't expect the hand injury to be an issue, yet he has been limited all week in practice.

Sticking with the offense, wide receiver Robert Foster is also considered questionable for the game against the Cowboys.

Foster hurt his hamstring on a 24 yard reception for Buffalo during a third down conversion. The drive resulted in a touchdown for the Bills.

Foster remained limited this week and the Bills may need to turn to another receiver like Duke Williams, who has been inactive for the Bills since their game against the Titans, to add depth to their receiving core.

Additionally, offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe has been ruled OUT for the game against Dallas. He injured his ankle two weeks ago in the Buffalo win over Miami.

Prior to the injury, Nsekhe had been rotating snaps on the offensive line with rookie Cody Ford. Against the Broncos, Ford played 100% of the snaps for the Bills.

Buffalo and Dallas kickoff at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, with a final injury report expected shortly before.