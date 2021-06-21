Vaccination requirement rescinded for Bills fans this year

Sports Illustrated home
Bills Fans Won't Need Vaccinations to Enter Stadium This Year

Erie County reversed its position on Sunday, based on low infection rates.
Author:
Publish date:

Somewhere, Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is applauding.

Even though, as it stands now, he won't get full interaction privileges with his teammates because of his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Bills fans will not be treated the same way, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Sunday.

In a reversal of the County's original stance, Poloncarz Tweeted: "Based on few new COVID-19 cases (0 on Friday and 4 yesterday out of thousands of tests), low hospitalizations and good vaccination rates, we are rescinding the vaccination requirement to attend Bills games and stadium events. We will revisit in future if circumstances warrant."

According to the Buffalo News, Peter Anderson, a spokesman for Poloncarz, said the county is confident that enough fans will be vaccinated by the time the season starts so that the requirement won't matter.

"With well over two months to go until the opening game, it seems reasonable that there should be enough vaccinated people by that time to have a 100% vaccinated attendance," he said.

So barring further developments, Highmark Stadium is set to operate at full capacity (70,000) in 2021 as the Bills attempt to build on their 13-3 record from last season.

All of Highmark Stadium's seats are expected to be filled this season.
