Bills List Four Players Questionable As They Head To Houston

Before the Bills head off to Houston for their AFC Wild Card match up, the team released their final injury report.

When the week began, cornerback Levi Wallace was the only player who missed Tuesday's session with an ankle injury. Wallace closed out the week on a limited basis and is listed as questionable for the game.

Three other players join Wallace as questionable - defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring), offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) and wide receiver Andre Roberts (foot).

Lawson would be the biggest blow to Buffalo if he doesn't play on Saturday. The fourth year player has recorded 32 tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Bills this season and has also forced a fumble.

Last year when the Bills faced Houston, Lawson recorded two tackles and a sack against the Texans.

The Bills face the Texans in the AFC Wild Card round on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.