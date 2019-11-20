What Are The Odds? Taking A Look At The Bills Playoff Chances

Following Buffalo's 37-20 win over Miami on Sunday their record improved to 7-3, the best they have boasted after 10 games since 1999.

It also gives them the top spot in the AFC Wild Card race, ahead of a Texans team that is 6-4.

Based on a simulator from the New York Times, the Bills have a 65% chance of making it to the post season.

But - a lot can happen in the next six weeks.

Most importantly, the Bills are heading into their toughest stretch of the season - playing many of the teams who also are in the playoff hunt.

This week they host a struggling Broncos team that is 3-7 - but, Denver beat the Browns just two weeks ago before Cleveland beat Buffalo.

After that, a very big challenge awaits when they visit the Cowboys in a nationally televised game on Thanksgiving Day. Dallas is currently the leader of the NFC East but, will have to continue to stay ahead of an Eagles team that is just one game behind them.

Then, the Bills face what could be the best team in the AFC when they host the Ravens - let's not forget they handed the Patriots their first, and only, loss so far this season.

The next week, Buffalo travels to Pittsburgh, a team that is also on the Bills heels in the Wild Card race - with Baltimore assumed to win the AFC North.

The second to last week of the season comes the biggest test of all - a game against the Patriots, in New England. If things don't go the Bills way in any of the games prior to December 21st - beating the Patriots could be their last hope. It is worth noting this game was moved to a Prime time kick off slot - for good reason.

The final game of the season Buffalo hosts the Jets - a game that could be pivotal in playoff seeding - or, if things don't go Buffalo's way in the month prior, determine 2020 NFL Draft order.

While the Bills need to just continue winning, instead of figuring out a backdoor way into the playoffs, you can play with the scenarios. A link to the NY Times playoff calculator can be found here.