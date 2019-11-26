The Bills picked up another win over an AFC opponent with a 20-3 victory over Denver, and helped build their resume for a postseason appearance.

Their 8-3 record puts them in the top spot in the AFC Wild Card race, currently, with a tough stretch ahead.

According to The New York Times Playoff Predictor, the Bills have an 81% chance of making the postseason. That is a jump from last week where they sat around 65%.

If they beat the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, those odds jump to 92%.

Of course, it is all speculation. Buffalo needs to get past a frustrated Dallas team in a nationally televised game coming off a short week of practice.

After that, they face a gauntlet of AFC teams, all of which could wreck their playoff chances.

The Ravens, who lead the AFC North at 9-2, are red hot and will visit New Era Field on December 8th.

Then Buffalo will travel to Pittsburgh for a game against a Steelers team that is right behind them in the Wild Card Standings at 6-5.

The Bills toughest test of the season will be when they travel to New England, who hasn't stumbled this season aside from a loss to Baltimore.

Buffalo's final game of the regular season will be at home against the Jets.

With an 8-3 record, the Bills would be leading the division in the AFC South, the AFC West, the NFC East and be tied for first place in the NFC North.

The playoff simulator gives the Bills just a 1% chance of winning the AFC East as the Patriots are sitting at 10-1 and have a much easier schedule to end the regular season.

First things first, Buffalo will kick off against Dallas at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday on CBS. The Cowboys are currently 6.5 point favorites.