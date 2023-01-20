Bills QB Josh Allen: Buffalo Needs 'More Targets' for 1 Weapon vs. Bengals

“He’s been great for us,” quarterback Josh Allen says of Dawson Knox. “The more that we can get him the ball, it seems like the better that we do. He’s so athletic. He’s so big. He’s so fast.''

The Cincinnati Bengals probably cannot be complete certain exactly which member of the Josh Allen armory is most dangerous.

And maybe the Buffalo Bills - who obviously like it that way - cannot be completely certain, either.

But Allen is willing to take a stab at is.

“He’s been great for us,” Allen said of The tight end Dawson Knox. “The more that we can get him the ball, it seems like the better that we do.

Knox is certainly on a roll as he has registered a touchdown catch in each of the Bills' last five games. Last week, in Buffalo's Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, he had a spectacular one-handed score and nearly had another TD that was ultimately overturned by the refs.

Obviously, Allen cannot ignore Stefon Diggs and the receiving crew, and he's also got a stable of running backs to rely on. As the always-aggressive QB said, "Trying to get everybody involved in this offense. When we’re spreading it around and getting everybody involved, I think we become very balanced, and I think that’s a sign of a good team.”

Ahead of his team's Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, no doubt the threat of balance can lead to Buffalo's advancement to the AFC title game. But Allen cannot help but try to find the 6-4, 254-pound Knox, it seems.

Said Allen: "He’s so athletic. He’s so big. He’s so fast. He’s tough for smaller guys and quicker than some of the big guys that guard him.''

Allen and Knox will try to continue their TD streak against the Bengals. ... while also believing that Cincy will be challenged across the board with multiple threats.

