Bills Sign Kicker Kaare Vedvik To Reserve/Futures Contract

Shannon Shepherd

The Buffalo Bills have added kicker/punter to their Kaare Vedvik to their offseason plans after signing him to a reserves/futures contract.

This means he will be a part of the Bills expanded 90-man roster once the NFL offeseason begins.

The 25 year old entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens but missed the season after being assaulted.

The Ravens traded Vedvik to the Vikings for a fourth-round pick but he was waived in Minnesota after losing out on the kicking job. Then he landed with the Jets where his biggest blunder was against the Buffalo Bills.

In the first game of the season, Vedvik missed an extra point and a 45 yard field goal in a 17-16 Buffalo win.

The Jets cut him nine days later and he finished out the year with the Bengals practice squad.

Allen Knows Experience Of Playoff Loss Can Only Help Him Grow

Shannon Shepherd

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said overtime loss to Houston in AFC Wild Card game will stick with him until next season

Bills Brass Thanks Lorenzo Alexander

Shannon Shepherd

Veteran NFL Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander announced he will retire after 15 seasons in the NFL following the Bills playoff loss

Bills Lose Heartbreaker In Overtime To Texans In AFC Wild Card Game

Shannon Shepherd

The Houston Texans bested the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game with a 22-19 win in overtime

Bills Release Inactives For AFC Playoff Game Against Texans

Shannon Shepherd

The Buffalo Bills will be without one starter in their AFC Wild Card game against the Texans

Tre'Davious White Named As First Team All-Pro Selection

Shannon Shepherd

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is tied for the lead in interceptions with six.

Game Day Ready: Bills At Texans Television Info, Betting Lines And More

Shannon Shepherd

Buffalo Bills look for Playoff Win against Texans in AFC Wild Card round

WATCH: Bills Use Trick Play From Brown To Allen For Touchdown In Wild Card Game

Shannon Shepherd

John Brown, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills used a trick play early on against the Houston Texans in their AFC Wild Card game

Bills Maven Joins Bull Market Fantasy To Talk Wild Card Game

Shannon Shepherd

Shannon Shepherd joined Bill Enright of Bull Market Fantasy

Friday Five: What To Watch For As The Bills And Texans Meet In AFC Wild Card Game

Shannon Shepherd

The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans kickoff Wild Card weekend in the NFL on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Bills List Four Players Questionable As They Head To Houston

Shannon Shepherd

The Bills could be without as many as four players when they visit the Texans in their AFC Wild Card game Saturday