Bills Sign Kicker Kaare Vedvik To Reserve/Futures Contract

The Buffalo Bills have added kicker/punter to their Kaare Vedvik to their offseason plans after signing him to a reserves/futures contract.

This means he will be a part of the Bills expanded 90-man roster once the NFL offeseason begins.

The 25 year old entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens but missed the season after being assaulted.

The Ravens traded Vedvik to the Vikings for a fourth-round pick but he was waived in Minnesota after losing out on the kicking job. Then he landed with the Jets where his biggest blunder was against the Buffalo Bills.

In the first game of the season, Vedvik missed an extra point and a 45 yard field goal in a 17-16 Buffalo win.

The Jets cut him nine days later and he finished out the year with the Bengals practice squad.