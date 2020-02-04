"There's Always Next Year..." Bills Odds For Super Bowl LV

With the NFL season officially wrapped up following Kansas City's 31-20 win over the 49ers...fans can begin looking to next year's "Big Game."

Super Bowl LV (55) will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on February 7th.

Oddsmakers have already released early betting lines for next year's Super Bowl Champion and the Chiefs are favored to repeat at +600. The Ravens are right behind them at +800.

The 49ers were listed third at +1000.

Want to put your money on the Buffalo Bills? They are currently listed at +3500 to win it all next year...ranking 17th out of 32 teams.

That's a big jump for Buffalo, who was listed at +15000 when the Super Bowl ended a year ago.

The 2020-2021 season will mark the 30th Anniversary of the Bills run to the Super Bowl in 1991 where they were defeated 20-19 by the New York Giants. And, if you're feeling superstitious and want to jump on the early odds...find your nearest sports book because that Super Bowl took place in...Tampa.

Here is the complete list of future odds courtesy of Action Network and Draft Kings: