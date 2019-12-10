Bills
Week 15 Bills Playoff Outlook Update

Shannon Shepherd

With just three weeks left to go in the regular season, there are a lot of "what if"'s surrounding the AFC playoff push.

Right now, the New York Times Playoff simulator has the Bills with a 95% chance of making the postseason.

91% of that 95% says they will play in a Wild Card game. The 4% is their chance at winning the AFC East.

The Patriots have cracked open the door for the Bills' hopes of a division crown with back-to-back losses in December for the first time since 2002.

Luckily for New England, they have a chance to rebound against a one-win Bengals team this weekend and will all but shut the door on the AFC East race.

The most likely scenario for the Bills is to retain that top Wild Card spot and head into the playoffs as the fifth seed. 

Right now, they would play the fourth seeded Texans in Houston. But, the AFC South is neck and neck between the Texans and the Titans...and it just so happens those two teams play each twice in the next three weeks.

As for the final Wild Card spot, a handful of teams will fight for the sixth seed in the playoffs.

One of them being the Pittsburgh Steelers with their 8-5 record. The Bills travel to Pittsburgh this week for a match up on Sunday Night Football.

If the Bills can get back on track and beat the Steelers, they will have virtually locked up a playoff chance at 99.999999%. There are also scenarios the Bills will have punched their ticket to the postseason given the results of the earlier games in the day.

So, for the third week in a row, Buffalo's postseason chance remains extremely likely...

And for AFC East title..."So, you're saying there's a chance?"

