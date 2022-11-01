Skip to main content

Bradley Chubb Traded into AFC East; Dolphins Enter Buffalo Bills 'Arms Race'

The Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills took turns and brought in some big-name players in the offseason, and at the NFL trading deadline, here comes Bradley Chubb.

There were two teams hot on the idea of trading for Bradley Chubb, the Denver Broncos' explosive young pass-rusher. Both are in the AFC East.

And the Miami Dolphins emerge at the deadline as the winning bidder ... continuing their neck-and-neck arms race with the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins and Jets mentioned by name in longtime NFL writer Peter King's weekly Monday morning column in regard to the chase for Chubb. ... and he suggested it might take a first-round pick to do it.

And indeed, in exchange for sending Chubb to Miami, the Broncos will receive running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round draft pick and a fourth-round draft pick in 2024.

A first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Chubb is making $12.7 million in 2022 playing on the fifth-year option and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next spring. Miami now needs to work out a long-term contract with him, but as our colleagues at Dolphins SI point out, "The appeal with Chubb is obvious. ... Chubb has 5.5 sacks in eight games for the Broncos ... Before that, Chubb had 12 sacks in 16 games as a rookie in 2018 and 7.5 sacks in 14 games in 2020 ...

"And the Dolphins right now clearly could use an elite pass rusher.''

And now they've got one, another piece in an AFC East puzzle that stars Bills like Josh Allen and Von Miller ... and now another Dolphin.

