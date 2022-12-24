On the Buffalo Bills’ first offensive play in the Windy City against the Chicago Bears, tight end Dawson Knox landed hard on the frozen turf of Solider field and earned himself a trip to the medical tent.

Blame the weather if you please - though the Buffalo Bills pride themselves as being able to thrive when its at its nastiest - but the Christmas Eve start to their game at Chicago is a challenging one.

There is an injury issue ... again.

And there is an interception issue ... again.

In the first quarter of the game, tight end Dawson Knox landed hard on the frozen turf at Solider Field after hauling in a 24-yard catch and needed to make his way to the medical tent, guided by the training staff that had come to his aid after his 24-yard catch.

Quintin Morris, who who scored the first touchdown of his career last week in the win over Miami, is now taking snaps at tight end.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen - who frequently takes the blame for the Bills' occasional offensive miscues - tossed a first-quarter deep-ball interception as Buffalo was possibly pushing toward a score.

Allen does have a TD pass in this game, to Gabe Davis.

But as Buffalo moves through the second quarter, the Bears are clinging to a 7-6 lead ... yes, because in another tough moment, the Bills did not convert the PAT.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.