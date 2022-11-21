Bills Betting Odds: Buffalo Heavy Favorites on Thanksgiving Week at Lions

The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a bounce-back win against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, but the team can't celebrate for long. After travelling to the Motor City for a "home" game thwarted by a blizzard back in Buffalo, the Bills will stay in Motown this week as the Detroit Lions are the next opponent in their way.

The Bills are no strangers to a short Thanksgiving turnaround, having done so last year against the New Orleans Saints, blowing them out in a 31-6 win. And SI Sportsbook expects another big Buffalo win, projecting them as early 9.5-point favorites for Thursday's game.

If the Bills want a repeat last year, they will have to lean on quarterback Josh Allen to get it done. While Allen didn't shine as much in yesterday's win over the Browns - 18/27, 197 yards and a touchdown - he'll need to come a bit sharper against a talented Lions squad that is coming into the game riding a three-game win streak.

The Lions are coming in hot, and the odds show that the Bills are favored, but if Buffalo isn't careful, the team could easily fall victim to a Turkey Day trap game.

The Bills and Lions kick off at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Ford Field.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.