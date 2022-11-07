Josh Allen's position is simple. His elbow hurts. It's football. He'll play.

But the reality may be a bit more complicated than that.

While falling to the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon by a 20-17 final score, the MVP candidate Allen was hit in such a way that put his throwing elbow into an awkward, and painful, angle.

"I have some slight pain, but I’ll get through it," Allen said.

But an NFL source tells BillsCentral/SI that Allen is on Monday being examined amid concerns that he might have a UCL sprain in that elbow - a ligament issue.

The severity - and length of rehab - of such an injury can vary. For now, Bills coach Sean McDermott is joining Allen in downplaying the issue.

Said McDermott: "We're going through it. We're evaluating. We'll see where it goes. I'll probably be able to check in with you (media) on Wednesday."

We are also told that Allen can be expected to be limited at best in practice this week as the 6-2 Bills ready to play against 7-1 Minnesota, with Case Keenum taking snaps.

In the meantime, Allen is taking the blame for the loss to the upstart Jets.

“It’s tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like shit,'' he said. “I made some bad decisions tonight that cost our team. A lot to learn from, a lot to grow from. That’s not the standard we hold ourselves to, not the ball that we play.”

Allen and the Bills have a chance to get right next Sunday when they face the Vikings at home. But backup QB Keenum, at least during this week of practice, might have to be involved in that "get-right'' chance.

