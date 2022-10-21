Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: A Slot Payout

Though signing a two-year, $4.4 million extension in the offseason would seem to solidify one’s place on a pro football team, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie entered the 2022 season with expectations to satisfy.

Following the departure of ex-slot receiver Cole Beasley, the 27-year-old was expected to be Buffalo’s primary option in the slot for the upcoming season. McKenzie’s versatility made him a great fit for the role, leading some to wonder whether he could see time as the Bills’ second option at the position behind alpha wideout Stefon Diggs,

Just six games into the season, McKenzie has compiled 162 yards on 17 catches with three touchdowns. While those numbers are respectable, they fall below that of fellow receiver Gabe Davis, who has unquestionably taken on the number two role on the depth chart.

Still, McKenzie may yet prove to be one of Buffalo’s key offensive contributors heading into the late fall-early winter. The Georgia product put together a late-season surge in 2021, which showcased his talents in big-game situations. In fact, his stats in 2021 were less-than groundbreaking, logging just 178 yards on 20 receptions with one touchdown. Still, he demonstrated an ability to be quite effective out of the slot. His breakout performance came in week 16 against the New England Patriots, in which he hauled in 11 catches for 125 yards and one touchdown. Though McKenzie had some success against the Pats zone coverage, he thrived against New England’s man coverage, especially on the inside.

Despite some early season struggles, McKenzie is once again beginning to round into form. After missing Week 5 due to suffering a concussion in the Bills’ Week 4 win over the Baltimore Ravens, he operated as Buffalo’s third wideout behind Diggs and Davis, returning to his role as the team's primary slot receiver. As such, he played 51 percent of the team's offensive snaps. caught two of five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Though McKenzie may be regaining more of his mojo on a weekly basis, he will continue to face some still competition from rookie receiver Khalil Shakir. In McKenzie’s absence, the 22-year-old Boise State product caught three passes for 75 yards and one touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. Shakir also saw some work in the slot in Week 6, playing 21 percent of snaps, with one 14-yard reception.

Heading into their Week 7 bye, Buffalo is clearly operating from a position of strength in the passing game. With Diggs, Davis and Shakir all proving to be reliable options for quarterback Josh Allen, McKenzie has shown that he belongs among Buffalo’s key offensive weapons. .Should he carry some of that momentum into the team’s post-bye schedule, Buffalo may have found a significant slot weapon for the foreseeable future and beyond.

