Bills' Super Season Ends in Stinker; Eliminated From Playoffs by Bengals

Buffalo was bullied along both lines of scrimmage and held to a season-low in points by Cincinnati in the 27-10 loss.

During the regular season, the Buffalo Bills miraculously avoided tragedy.

But in the snow globe that was Highmark Stadium Sunday, they couldn't escape Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

A season that began with high hopes as Super Bowl favorites and recently took on a storybook flair with the recovery of Damar Hamlin instead ended with a resounding white thud. The Bills, who entered the fame as slight favorite, fell behind 14-0 early and never really threatened the Bengals in a 27-10 loss that ends their season.

Buffalo lost because it was surprisingly bullied on both lines of scrimmage. And because Cincinnati's Joe Cool was brilliant as Joe Cold.

Down 17-7 at halftime after surrendering 274 yards in the first two quarters, the Bills got a locker-room pep talk from Hamlin.

It worked, but only briefly.

With its lead trimmed to 17-10, the Bengals - despite missing three offensive lineman - took the ensuing kickoff and drove 75 yards in 12 plays. Joe Mixon's scoring plunged pushed the lead to 24-10 and the Bills never recovered.

Receiver Gabe Davis had both hands on a pass inside Cincinnati territory, but couldn't hold on. The Bills failed to score on their final three possessions, their season ending with Josh Allen being intercepted by the Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt inside Cincy's 5-yard line.

Despite the treacherous field conditions, Burrow was in control throughout. He led the Bengals to touchdown drives on their first two possessions and finished 23 of 36 for 242 yards and two scores. Cincinnati also bludgeoned the Bills for 172 rushing yards, led by Mixon's 105.

Allen and the high-powered Bills' offense was stymied all day. The quarterback failed to throw a touchdown and - after catching only four passes for 35 yards - star receiver Stefon Diggs was seen demonstrably yelling toward Allen on the sidelines late in the game.

The Bills, who finished 8-2 at home, had scored at least 20 points in every game at Highmark Stadium.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.