Sports Community Voices Support to Bills DB Damar Hamlin After Injury

After the heartbreaking on-field collapse of the Buffalo Bills' safety, Damar Hamlin is drawing support worldwide.

What was supposed to be the "Game of the Year" quickly turned into a heartbreaking scene as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down with a very serious injury after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after making the tackle. He immediately received medical assistance, which saw CPR administered before an ambulance took him and his mother, who was in attendance, to a local hospital.

Since the injury, the football community has shown an outpouring amount of support for Hamlin and his family. And even teams in other sports have reached out, giving Hamlin messages of love and prayer on social media.

Hamlin, 24, was the 2021 sixth-round pick of the Bills from the University of Pittsburgh and became a starter after an injury to fellow safety Micah Hyde. Hamlin has recorded 91 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and has forced a fumble in 15 games this season.

As ESPN's Booger McFarland said on the "Monday Night Football" broadcast, football is played for entertainment. After the injury to Hamlin, entertainment is no longer on the minds of anyone.

After over an hour of delegation between the league office and both teams, the NFL released a statement announcing the postponement of the contest.

