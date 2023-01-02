Bills Path to No. 1 Seed Starts vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills cannot clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but it could help them do it in Week 18.

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of their business on Sunday, beating the Denver Broncos 27-24. The win for the Chiefs made it so the Buffalo Bills may have to play their stars in Week 18.

The Chiefs (13-3) currently sit atop the AFC, with the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals trailing them. But if the Bills can beat the Bengals on "Monday Night Football," they will see the Bills take back the top spot, but they will not clinch it after a win over the Bengals.

So how can Buffalo clinch?

1. Chiefs lose to the Las Vegas Raiders, Bills beat the Bengals: A loss for either team, the Bills or Chiefs, could cost them the top seed. The Bills hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs thanks to the 24-20 Week 6 victory. As long as the Bills take care of the Bengals, a Chiefs loss will clinch Buffalo the No. 1 seed, no matter the result against the New England Patriots.

2. Bills Win Out, and Chiefs Beat the Raiders: As noted in the scenario above, if the Chiefs beat the Raiders and the Bills win out with victories over the Bengals and the Patriots, Buffalo has the tiebreaker.

The Bills control their own destiny, largely because their win over the Chiefs has secured them the tiebreaker. The Bills have completed their first two goals of winning the AFC East and punching their ticket to the playoffs, but they need to beat the Bengals and potentially the Patriots to secure their spot atop the AFC's side of the playoff bracket.

