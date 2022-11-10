A string of recent tweets from Odell Beckham Jr. seems to hint at places he isn't considering as he draws nearer to his return.

In a Twitter thread Wednesday afternoon, "Sir Yacht" tweeted at OBJ, "Hey, don't reply to this if you're going to sign with the Browns."

This drew a response from Beckham, saying, "HEY BRO," seemingly ruling out a return to the Cleveland Browns.



Yet, that wasn't the only team Beckham told the world (maybe) that he wouldn't be signing with, as another user said the same thing, just inserting the Denver Broncos for the Browns. Beckham replied with a "waving" emoji.

From what we know about Beckham's free agency, he wants to sign with a contender. The 30-year-old wide receiver is looking for a place he can "call home" for the next "three to four years," as he told Complex Sports in a recent interview.

The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and the San Francisco 49ers all look to be teams in contention for the services of OBJ. While a return to Cleveland is (it seems) out of the picture, the hints say do not sleep on a potential return to the New York Giants.

When asked in the same thread to "don't reply if you're signing with the Giants," Beckham did not reply...

Call it a coincidence or a major hint. We know Beckham wants to win and will sign with a team that gives him the best chance of capturing more Super Bowls. … and we also know OBJ is enjoying playing this cute, coy and cryptic.

