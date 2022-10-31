Bills vs. Packers: Josh Allen Over Aaron Rodgers - Halftime Thoughts From SNF

Behind two Josh Allen touchdown passes (landing in the arms of Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox) and a rushing score from Isaiah McKenzie, the Buffalo Bills hold a 21-7 lead over the Green Bay Packers at the midway mark of their Sunday night showdown at Highmark Stadium.

What can we take away from the first half in Orchard Park?

Allen Over Aaron?

If tonight is meant to be a symbolic passing of the key to the NFL's passing city, it's only appropriate that it takes place on Sunday Night Football. Josh Allen hasn't been called upon often but almost all of his passes have had some meaning. Meanwhile, Rodgers isn't slinging the deep ball at his usual rate these days, but he showed that he's clearly still got it with his own scoring toss, his going to Romeo Doubs.

Perhaps a hidden, but vital storyline slipping under the radar in this game is that it could play a big factor in the NFL's MVP race: Allen is the likely frontrunner as the main reason behind the Bills' scorching hot start, while any hope that the Packers have to get back in the NFC's postseason chase likely hinges on where Rodgrs' arm can take them.

Stampede!!!

If there's one Buffalo area that could possibly be labeled even remotely weak, it's likely a run game that has struggled to eat up big yards. But Devin Singletary is starting to make noticeable gains, literally and figuratively: adding his 51 yards on six carries tonight, Singletary is now averaging 5.7 yards a carry over the last four games, a stark contrast to his relatively dormant ground affairs in September (3.5).

Not to be outdone, James Cook is likewise starting to find another groove, picking up 28 yards on a trio of touches early on.

Keep Your Cool

Normally, it shouldn't be so hard to stay cool in Western New York, but the Packers appear to be defying those normas: Rasul Douglas' late end zone hit on Stefon Diggs after Buffalo's first touchdown when unnoticed while linebacker Quay Walker has been ejected for shoving a staffer on the Bills' sidelines.

Diggs nearly went after Douglas but was noticeably held back by teammates before he retreated back to base. In a game that features Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers, neither team can afford to give yardage tonight. Buffalo should keep doing what it's doing ... and perhaps continue to target the distracted Douglas and the area Walker (and the potentially injured De'Vondre Campbell) left behind.

Stat Leaders

Bills (24)

PASSING: Josh Allen (8-of-11, 129 yards, 2 TD)

RUSHING: Devin Singletary (6 carries, 51 yards)

RECEIVING: Stefon Diggs (4 rec., 95 yards, 1 TD)

Packers (7)

PASSING: Aaron Rodgers (8-of-11, 62 yards, 1 TD)

RUSHING: Aaron Jones (11 carries, 71 yards)

RECEIVING: Romeo Doubs (2 rec., 26 yards, 1 TD)

