'Crappy & Stupid': Josh Allen's Bills Handle Aaron Rodgers' Packers, 27-17, on Sunday Night Football

The schedule-maker certainly had a different vision for Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills when this "Sunday Night Football'' clash in Week 8 was originally envisioned.

And even though the Bills moved to 6-1 on the season after handling the Packers by a score of 27-17, Buffalo - which entered this game as a double-digit favorite - probably envisioned something other than this final score as well.

Indeed, Josh Allen used a couple words to describe his work ...

"Crappy.'' And "stupid.''

The Allen-led Bills did jump out to a 24-7 lead at the half, and maybe something akin to "cruise control'' could be expected. But the Packers, led by Aaron Rodgers, did try to make a bit of a game of it before another loss by Green Bay, which moves the Packers down to 3-5 on the season ...

With the Packers - again, surely not the schedule-makers plan - having now lost four straight games.

The Bills offense stalled for a moment early before eventually rolling up 24 points by scoring on four consecutive possessions before halftime. And then in the second half, a couple more stalls occurred with Allen tossing interceptions on back-to-back possessions.

But a 10-point gap was the best Green Bay could do.

Allen closed the night having completed 13 of his 25 passes for 218 yards, two touchdowns and that pair of interceptions, while also running six times for 49 yards. Stefon Diggs was the go-to guy here, catching six balls for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Rodgers was 19 of 30 passing for 203 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Green Bay's other top weapon was Aaron Jones, who rushed for 143 yards.

Next up, the Bills have a Week 9 matchup at the Jets. ... a meeting in which they will try to overcom "crappy'' and "stupid'' behind them.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.