Josh Allen helps family of Bills fan overcome their loss
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen generally warms the hearts of Western New Yorkers each Sunday throughout the NFL season; this spring, he’s done so for a mourning social media user who reached out in need.
X user Mikey (@ThatMikeYouLike) posted an image of an Instagram message he sent to the signal-caller on April 27; the message explains that the user’s teenage nephew had recently passed away in a “freak accident.” The teen was a fan of the Bills and their quarterback and was dressed in an Allen jersey at an open-casket viewing. The social media user asked Allen for a signed jersey as a keepsake to remember his late nephew.
The post gained traction, having over 350,000 views as of the time of publication. The Bills ultimately reached out to ask for his shipping details; he received a jersey with Allen’s signature and a personalized message on May 15.
Allen’s message on the jersey reads “Sending all the love in the world!”
It’s a kindhearted gesture from Allen that shows the passer’s genuineness. It made an impact on the recipient; a Los Angeles Chargers fan, Mikey has since posted that the Bills now “hold a special place in his heart.”
Mikey has made a GoFundMe to help fund his nephew's funeral expenses; if you're interested in donating, you can do so here.