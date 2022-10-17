Bills 'Hurdle' Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:

Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory

The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday, as the Buffalo quarterback threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns on the Bills. However, Allen's legs also created electrifying plays throughout much of the game.

Allen ran for 40 yards on the day while posting highlight-reel-caliber plays when running the ball.

Whether it was on the ground or through the air, Kansas City had no answers for Allen on Sunday, as the Bills quarterback hurt the Chiefs defense in multiple different ways.

What's Allen going to do next? It's the bye week, so it sounds like some golf and some fishing. And some rest.

Mahomes now only needs 12 seconds

When these two teams faced off in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs last season, Mahomes only needed thirteen seconds to drive the Chiefs into field goal range and send the game into overtime. Kansas City would go on to win in overtime, breaking the hearts of Bills fans everywhere.

Evidently, now Mahomes only needs 12 seconds. With just 12 seconds left in the first half, the Kansas City signal-caller completed two quick passes for 28 yards. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker then put it through the uprights from 62 yards out (a Chiefs franchise record) to tie the game 10-10 at halftime.

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis: Kansas City kryptonite?

The last time these two teams met, Davis had a career day for Buffalo, posting 201 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns in Buffalo's 42-36 divisional round loss to Kansas City last season. Davis showed up once again on Sunday, sprinting down the right sideline for a 34-yard touchdown with seconds left in the first half.

Davis seems to have a knack for scoring against Kansas City and got himself in the scoring column once again in a one-score game on Sunday.

No comeback story for Mahomes

After Mahomes propelled the Chiefs to ten points in the final minute and thirteen seconds of these two teams' playoff matchup last year, the Buffalo defense knew they had to buckle down with just over a minute left on Sunday.

Mahomes won that playoff game with his late game heroics back in January, but Buffalo wrote themselves a different ending in Week 6. With 56 seconds left in the game, Mahomes dropped back in the pocket under heavy pressure from Bills edge rusher Von Miller. Throwing it short and to the right, Johnson jumped the pass and intercepted the Chiefs signal caller, effectively calling game for Buffalo.

No comeback story for Mahomes this time, as Buffalo sneaks away with the victory. And while Allen insisted this wasn't about "revenge'' ... well, it sure felt like it.

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.