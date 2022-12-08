Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has been coaching in the NFL ranks since 1999, and has put together an impressive résumé as a result. On Thursday, he added another accomplishment to his storied career.

After being named one of 25 finalists for the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame last month, it was announced on Thursday that Frazier was named to the 2023 induction class.

From 1978-1980 Frazier spent his college career on the Alcorn State Braves, where he shut offenses down as a member of the secondary.

As a freshman, Frazier recorded an impressive 62 tackles and six interceptions, followed by an even better sophomore season in which he recorded a school record nine interceptions. Frazier also racked up 44 tackles, two fumble recoveries and 26 pass breakups.

Despite his junior season being ended prematurely due to a torn hamstring Frazier still managed five interceptions and 49 tackles before ultimately forgoing his senior season for the NFL draft.

Frazier went undrafted but was signed by the Chicago Bears, and would go on to be an instrumental member of the 1985 Bears defense that led Chicago to a win in Super Bowl XX.

Frazier will be recognized, along with his fellow inductees, at the Second Annual HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 25 before being enshrined during the 14th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.

