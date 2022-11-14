As the late, great Yogi Berra used to say: “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”

Those words were soberingly poignant for Bills Mafia on Sunday in the wake of the Bills 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

From showcasing acrobatic athleticism to teaching lessons in ball security, the match of resolve between Buffalo’s quarterback Josh Allen and his Vikings counterpart Kirk Cousins was a true instant classic.

Despite qualifying for ‘game of the year’ honors, Buffalo will take no solace in their defeat, which caused their stock to plummet in both the division and conference standings.

At 6-3, Buffalo moved from first to third place in the AFC East, behind both the Miami Dolphins (7-3) and and New York Jets (6-3.) Incidentally, Buffalo dropped their Week 3 matchup with the Dolphins, as well as their Week 9 game against the Jets. The loss also put the Bills in sixth place in the AFC overall.

Offense Observations:

While a UCL injury nearly prevented him from even suiting up in Week 10, Allen went the distance and had his team on the brink of victory. The 26-year-old went 29 of 43 for 330 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice, yielding a total of 19 yards.

While Allen has both the resilience and the resolve to rebound in short order, he and the Bills will undoubtedly be looking to improve upon his recently being prone to turnovers. Allen's pick to end the game was his fourth red zone interception in the last two weeks. He has also thrown two interceptions in three straight games.

In spite of the loss, Buffalo’s top tow pass catchers continued to show why their offense has the chance to be explosive each and every week. Stefon Diggs led the way with 12 catches for 128 yards and Gabe Davis earned 93 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Defense Observations:

While surrendering 357 passing yards to Cousins, 119 receiving yards to lead back Dalvin Cook and 193 receiving yards (including one of the most amazing catches of the year) to Justin Jefferson is hardly considered a stout defensive effort, Buffalo’s preventive unit in the game’s tightest moments.

With just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and Minnesota threatening to add points, Buffalo recorded two sacks over three plays. Boogie Basham took down Cousins for a three-yard loss on first down. After an incompletion, linebacker Von Miller sacked Cousins for a five-yard loss. The drive would eventually end with the Vikings turning the ball over on downs.

In their final defensive stand in overtime, Buffalo held Minnesota to a field goal, despite having a fresh set of four downs in the red zone. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver’s 10-yard sack of Cousins ended up being the difference in the Vikings adding three, as opposed to five points.

With cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Kaiir Elam attempting to work their way back from injuries, cornerback Christian Benford has played well in their stead. The Villanova product logged seven total tackles as well as an interception of Cousins in the first half. Though White and Elam are expected back soon, Benford is making his case to remain an integral part of the rotation in Buffalo’s secondary.

Drive of the Day:

Following Allen’s fumbled snap, most teams and quarterbacks likely would have begrudgingly resigned them to a loss. However, Allen showed the mettle which has made him one of the NFL’s most-celebrated signal callers.

Starting at their own 20-yard line with 35 seconds left, Allen completed two straight passes to tight end Dawson Knox for 12 yards and 8 yards. Receiver Gabe Davis made a diving catch on the left sideline. Fellow wideout Isaiah McKenzie logged a 15-yard gain to stop the clock with 11 seconds remaining. Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was called for pass interference at the Minnesota 11 with two seconds left, allowing Tyler Bass connected on a 29-yard field goal. The kick tied the game at 30, forcing overtime.

Up Next:

The Bills will remain in the friendly confines of Highmark Stadium for Week 11, as they welcome the Cleveland Browns to Orchard Park. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.