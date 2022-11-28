Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots

The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 13 provided a bit more clarity for the Buffalo Bills at some key positions.

The Bills listed a total of 14 players on the report as they prepare to take on the New England Patriots on Thursday night, Dec. 1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here is Monday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this matchup:

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Dion Dawkins - Ankle

S Damar Hamlin - Illness

CB Dane Jackson - Illness

S Jaquan Johnson - Illness

LB Von Miller - Knee

TE Quintin Morris - Illness

WR Khalil Shakir - Illness

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Josh Allen - Right Elbow

LB Tremaine Edmunds - Groin / Heel

DE A.J. Epenesa - Ankle

CB Cam Lewis - Forearm

C Mitch Morse - Elbow / Ankle

DT Jordan Phillips - Eye

DE Greg Rousseau - Ankle

What it means for the Bills:

Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.

Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins sat out Monday’s practice, after being spotted wearing a walking boot on Sunday as he continues to nurse the ankle injury which caused him to miss the second-half of last week’s win over the Detroit Lions.

Buffalo was also missing five players due to illness. Cornerback Dane Jackson, safeties Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Quintin Morris all were out with an undisclosed malady. While the illness continues to linger, it appears to be trending in the right direction of being gone by the time the Bills take the field in Foxboro on Thursday night.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Damien Harris - Thigh

OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews - Thigh

T Yodny Cajuste - Calf

DB Marcus Jones - Ankle

WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder

CB Jalen Mills - Groin

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

What it means for the Patriots:

Harris was forced to exit New England’s 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter due to a thigh injury. Since that time, he has not practiced with the team. If he is to be sidelined for an extended period, Rhamondre Stevenson will be forced into an extensive workload. New England only has rookie running backs Pierre Strong, Jr. and Kevin Harris on their active roster. Veteran J.J. Taylor, who was released by the Pats early last week, re-signed with the team’s practice squad on Wednesday.

Despite being spotted during the portion of practice open to the media, starting tackle Isaiah Wynn was listed as a non-participant. The ex-Georgia Bulldog sat out the Patriots’ Thanksgiving night loss to the Vikings. However, the Pats offensive line had one of its strongest performances of the season.

If center David Andrews continues to trend in the direction of returning to action (despite being listed as a limited participant for Monday’s practice), the Patriots may be better-equipped to weather Wynn’s absence than originally thought.