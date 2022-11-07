'No Panic!' Bills Rally Around QB Josh Allen After Odd Loss at Jets

The Buffalo Bills were upset 20-17 by the New York Jets on Sunday. While the Bills still sit at a 6-2 record, it serves as a disappointing loss that not many expected. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:

Allen runs wild, struggles through the air

Sunday marked the rare poor display by Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen threw two interceptions and no touchdowns against the Jets, while struggling to get much of anything going through the air.

Are the Bills concerned? Quite the opposite, as his teammates supported him after the first loss to the Jets in the last six meetings.

"One thing I know about Josh, and as you can see what kind of player he is, he leads us the best way he knows how," Stefon Diggs said. "So, rallying behind him at a time like this – I mean, turnovers are gonna happen.

"You hate 'em, but shit does happen. ... Our quarterback is the best quarterback in the league. To me, he can do no wrong."

Using the loss as "good medicine"

Communicate, execute better, and make necessary adjustments – three early takeaways to build on from Sunday's team performance. And Stefon Diggs has an idea of how to succeed in those areas on the field.

"We know how to adjust, we know how to make the throws, we know how to catch the ball," Diggs said. "We just got to continue to be us. I feel like this is the ebbs and flows of the season, especially when you got a good team, being under that microscope."

Diggs credited the Jets for coming out with a game plan and adjusting accordingly in the second half, which allowed them to shut down the Bills and come away with the win. And from a receiver perspective, Diggs wants to reciprocate that going forward so he can get open, make plays for Allen.

"It's more so putting that mirror in front of you and saying like 'What can I do better,"' Diggs said. "And if everybody is doing that, I feel like we're gonna continue to reach our standard and play at our standard. And if not, when you shoot for the stars, you hit the moon."

The Bills expect themselves to get refocused quickly in preparation for the Vikings.

But that focus goes beyond just the team's next opponent, it also applies to the must-win divisional matchups on the schedule. And even after losing their second divisional game thus far, LB Von Miller is not panicking.

"Still no panic, we got a great team," Miller said. "We'll see those guys again; we'll see the Dolphins again. We still got six more divisional games. We just got to get back in the lab. We just got to take it one play at a time, one practice at a time, really debrief and take a look at ourselves."

And Miller is already feeling confident heading into Week 10 when the team welcomes the Vikings to town.

"We still got a great group of guys in there," Miller said. "We're gonna get Tre'Davious White back and I'm excited. It was good medicine and just gotta reload and get ready for a good Vikings team."

However, Allen did display his duel-threat ability once again this week, running for 86 yards and two scores on just nine carries. Unfortunately for Buffalo, it just wasn't enough to overcome Allen's other struggles, as the two interceptions alongside two fumbles by Allen contributed to a head-scratching loss for the Bills.

Run defense a real concern?

Buffalo has now allowed 175+ yards rushing in back to back weeks. After allowing 208 yards on the ground and 6.7 yards per carry against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, the Bills allowed 175 yards rushing and 5.3 yards per carry to New York on Sunday. The Bills have had perhaps the NFL's best defense this season, while allowing just 14 points per game prior to their loss against Jets. However, the run defense is now raising serious red flags over the past couple of games.

Bills fall short in crunch time

With just over a minute left in the game, the Bills found themselves down three points with the game on the line. Buffalo would go on to not even pick up another first down, as their final drive was nothing short of disastrous.

On first down, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins was called for offensive holding, moving Buffalo backwards for a 1st-and-20. However, Allen responded well, connecting with receiver Gabriel Davis for an 18-yard pickup the next play. Just as it seemed Buffalo may be gaining momentum, Jets defensive end Bryce Huff strip-sacked Allen on third-down, forcing a 3rd-and-21 and derailing Buffalo's game-winning drive attempt. The Bills went on to throw two incompletions and turn it over on downs for a disappointing divisional loss.

Said Allen: "It's tough to win in this league when you're playing a good team and your quarterback plays like shit. Made some bad decisions tonight, really cost our team."

That may be true. But Allen's teammates have his back.

