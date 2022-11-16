Bullish on Bills? NFL Expert Predicts Strong Finish

Following the Buffalo Bills' 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, some are beginning to wonder if they're going to falter down the final stretch.

No, one game does not define a season, but a two-game losing streak has raised some eyebrows. Despite their slight speed bump, NFL Network analyst David Carr - who played 11 seasons at quarterback after being the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2002 - predicts the Bills will finish strong over their final eight games. As in, 6-2.

Carr has the Bills winning two in a row against the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions, before dropping a game against the New England Patriots. That loss, he says, will be followed by another two-game win streak over the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

In their last three games, Carr believes the Bills will go 2-1 with their loss coming at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 17. If he's correct, the Bills would finish 12-5.

Of course, there is no way to accurately predict that far into the future, let alone their game this Sunday against the Browns.

However, a 12-5 finish would put the Bills in prime position to claim another NFC East crown and host a playoff game. The variable, of course, is that a lot of this comes down to how other teams in the AFC finish the season.

The Kansas City Chiefs look like the unstoppable machine they have been in recent weeks, while divisional foes the Dolphins boast arguably the NFL's fastest offense and the Jets trot out a top-10 defense.

As well, the Patriots are still firmly in the hunt to sneak in the playoffs which could mean all four AFC East teams made it.

If the season ended today the Bills would go on the road in Wild Card weekend as the No. 6 seed against the No. 3 seed Tennessee Titans. The season doesn't end today, though, and the Bills have plenty of time to right the ship.

As the defense continues to get back to full strength from injuries, and if Josh Allen gets back to MVP-level football, Buffalo has a strong chance to once again win the AFC East and finish as the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.