Skip to main content

Buffalo Bills: NFL's Best Offense - Getting Even Better?

With Josh Allen at quarterback, Stefon Diggs at receiver and a wide variety of explosive role players, the Buffalo Bills offense has the chance to dominate again in 2022.

The Buffalo Bills put on a fireworks show last season on offense. They were third in the NFL in scoring offense with 28.4 points per game and had an NFL MVP candidate at quarterback in Josh Allen. With their offensive dominance last season, Yardbarker has the Bills as the projected most explosive offense in the NFL next season.

Allen posted a prolific 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns through the air, and added over 700 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns. Additionally, it was a well balanced attack, as five different Bills players posted 500+ receiving yards.

Buffalo also held up in pass protection as well. Among quarterbacks who started 10 or more games in the 2021-2022 NFL season, Allen was tied with Jalen Hurts for the third least amount of sacks taken (26).

It wasn't just the passing game that the Bills dominated in, as they had the sixth-best running game in the NFL measured by rushing yards per (129.9). Running back and leading runner for the team, Devin Singletary, posted a respectable 4.6 yards per carry.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the offensive performance last year, it's hard to imagine the Bills getting much more explosive. Nonetheless, it's an entirely possible, and even likely, scenario.

The Bills added ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard in free agency, who is a physical specimen at 6-6 with 4.51 speed. Additionally, receiver Gabriel Davis is a star ready to explode, after posting 201 yards in the Bills divisional round loss versus the Kansas City Chiefs, and 15.7 yards per reception on the season. Buffalo then signed Pro Bowl offensive guard Roger Saffold and drafted an electric rookie running back in James Cook.

The Bills are poised to tout the NFL's best offense next season, not just in the AFC, but league-wide.

diggs bros
News

Cowboys Trevon Diggs Joins Stefon in Buffalo? 'It Could Happen'

By Mike Fisher16 hours ago
469EFB9F-7590-4064-AE8D-1BBE0258BE16
News

Von Miller: Would've Signed With Cowboys for Less Than Bills Contract

By Mike Fisher18 hours ago
Cody Ford (70) broke in as a right tackle for the Bills in 2019.
News

Offensive Trade: 3 Bills Players Who Could Be Shipped Out

By David HarrisonJul 6, 2022
Jordan Poyer
News

Bills 'One Pressing Move' - Reward Jordan Poyer

By Bri AmaranthusJul 6, 2022
Allen celebration
News

Bills QB Josh Allen: 'Best in NFL' - But Works Toward 'The Main Thing'

By Jarrett BaileyJul 6, 2022
moulds
News

Buffalo History: 5 Most Underrated Bills of All-Time

By Jarrett BaileyJul 5, 2022
USATSI_17597031
News

Will Bills Playoff Star Win No. 2 WR Job?

By Cole ThompsonJul 5, 2022
Bills receiver Gabriel Davis explodes off the line during position drills at training camp.
News

They Got Next: 5 Buffalo Bills About to Go 'Next-Level'

By Logan MacdonaldJul 5, 2022