Buffalo Bills: NFL's Best Offense - Getting Even Better?

With Josh Allen at quarterback, Stefon Diggs at receiver and a wide variety of explosive role players, the Buffalo Bills offense has the chance to dominate again in 2022.

The Buffalo Bills put on a fireworks show last season on offense. They were third in the NFL in scoring offense with 28.4 points per game and had an NFL MVP candidate at quarterback in Josh Allen. With their offensive dominance last season, Yardbarker has the Bills as the projected most explosive offense in the NFL next season.

Allen posted a prolific 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns through the air, and added over 700 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns. Additionally, it was a well balanced attack, as five different Bills players posted 500+ receiving yards.

Buffalo also held up in pass protection as well. Among quarterbacks who started 10 or more games in the 2021-2022 NFL season, Allen was tied with Jalen Hurts for the third least amount of sacks taken (26).

It wasn't just the passing game that the Bills dominated in, as they had the sixth-best running game in the NFL measured by rushing yards per (129.9). Running back and leading runner for the team, Devin Singletary, posted a respectable 4.6 yards per carry.

With the offensive performance last year, it's hard to imagine the Bills getting much more explosive. Nonetheless, it's an entirely possible, and even likely, scenario.

The Bills added ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard in free agency, who is a physical specimen at 6-6 with 4.51 speed. Additionally, receiver Gabriel Davis is a star ready to explode, after posting 201 yards in the Bills divisional round loss versus the Kansas City Chiefs, and 15.7 yards per reception on the season. Buffalo then signed Pro Bowl offensive guard Roger Saffold and drafted an electric rookie running back in James Cook.

The Bills are poised to tout the NFL's best offense next season, not just in the AFC, but league-wide.