Bills Practice Notes: AFC Award Winner Jordan Poyer Sits, Jordan Phillips Returns?

The Buffalo Bills are trying to fight their way to good health for a Week 5 meeting with the Steelers … but on Wednesday at practice it was a bit of an uphill fight.

The positive news: They got back defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) as limited practice participant.

Not so good: Safety Jordan Poyer (ribs) - the reigning AFC defensive player of the week after his two late interceptions keyed last week’s win at Baltimore - sat out, citing soreness and a day by day plan for the rest of the week.

Also out on Wednesday:

linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), tight end Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring) and notably, because Bills coach Sean McDermott had opened the day by suggesting that he might go, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

McKenzie wound up sitting out, surely due to the lingering impact of him having suffered a concussion against the Ravens in last Sunday’s comeback win.

Meanwhile, Phillips has not played since Week 2, but his return could bring an important complement back to the 3-1 Bills against a 1-3 Steelers team planning to give rookie QB Kenny Pickett his first start.

Phillips had six tackles, 1.5 sacks, and four quarterback hits in the first two games of the Bills season.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.