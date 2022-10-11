Skip to main content

Bills vs. Chiefs Competing For No. 1 in NFL Power Rankings?

The Buffalo Bills' 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers has re-established them as one of the most dominant teams in the league. Where do they land on this week's Power Rankings?

The Buffalo Bills are still smiling two days after their 38-3 rout over the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

At 4-1, the Bills have established themselves as one of the league's best teams. Out of the four wins, three of them are double-digit wins against playoff teams from a year ago.

With the team's strong record and dominant fashion in these wins, the Bills once again hold the top spot in this week's edition of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

"The Bills are one of those teams that can play a horrendous game but ultimately still whip an opponent by 30 points," SI writes. "Even on a day when a pedantic quarterback analyzer would take to Twitter and say Josh Allen was pedestrian, Allen is still big and tough and fearless and difficult to bring down. He also plays with one of the deepest offenses in the NFL, and the whole thing is incredibly well-schemed."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles held the top spot last week, but their tight 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals this week cast doubt on their long-term potential, allowing the Bills to sneak back up to No. 1.

The Bills look to defend their top spot in the power rankings this week when they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

In This Article (1)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Snip20221011_40
News

'Josh Allen Cam': WATCH: Buffalo Bills QB View Of Gabe Davis' Big Play

By Geoff Maglioccheti
Kaiir Elam
News

'F-Minus!' Bills Rookie CB Kaiir Elam Grades Himself - With Chiefs Next

By Connor Zimmerlee
james cook
News

Bills Trade for Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley - Or Let James Cook?

By Logan Macdonald
Micd-Up-Travis-Kelce-Before-Game-Winning-Touchdown-Against-The-Bills
News

Buffalo Bills WATCH - Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce TD Explosion in Chiefs Over Raiders

By Bills Central Staff
Oct 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) gets past Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium.
News

Buffalo Bravado: Bills Defense Dominates Steelers; Repeat at Chiefs vs. Patrick Mahomes?

By Mike D'Abate
mccaf bills
News

Christian McCaffrey Trade to Bills? Buffalo Calls Fire-Sale Panthers - Report

By Mike Fisher
shaq pickett
News

Fight! Fight! Bills Address Late Brawls In 'Smashing' of Kenny Pickett's Steelers

By Geoff Maglioccheti
mahomes allen
News

Buffalo Bills Are 'Perfect'? Warning Issued by CBS' Tony Romo Ahead of Chiefs Showdown

By Mike Fisher