Bills vs. Chiefs Competing For No. 1 in NFL Power Rankings?

The Buffalo Bills are still smiling two days after their 38-3 rout over the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

At 4-1, the Bills have established themselves as one of the league's best teams. Out of the four wins, three of them are double-digit wins against playoff teams from a year ago.

With the team's strong record and dominant fashion in these wins, the Bills once again hold the top spot in this week's edition of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

"The Bills are one of those teams that can play a horrendous game but ultimately still whip an opponent by 30 points," SI writes. "Even on a day when a pedantic quarterback analyzer would take to Twitter and say Josh Allen was pedestrian, Allen is still big and tough and fearless and difficult to bring down. He also plays with one of the deepest offenses in the NFL, and the whole thing is incredibly well-schemed."

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles held the top spot last week, but their tight 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals this week cast doubt on their long-term potential, allowing the Bills to sneak back up to No. 1.

The Bills look to defend their top spot in the power rankings this week when they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

