'Praying for Dion' Dawkins: Top Bills Lineman Leaves Camp

The Bills will work through the early stages of training camp without one of their longest-tenured blockers.

Dion Dawkins appears to be an early casualty of the Buffalo Bills' training camp proceedings. Head coach Sean McDermott said after Saturday's activities that Dawkins was "dealing with personal things." and that the team "hopes to get him back in a few days."

Buffalo will thus be missing their starting left tackle for the immediate future. While McDermott was mum about what's keeping him out, his linemate Mitch Morse noted that "everybody is praying for Dion" and encouraged others to do the same, News 4 Buffalo reported.

Dawkins, 28, is fresh off his first Pro Bowl appearance since joining the Bills as a second-round pick out of Temple in 2017. He has started 74 games on the offensive line in that span and has also caught two touchdown passes on tackle-eligible plays. Dawkins began last season on the COVID-19 reserve list after a bout with the disease forced a hospital stay. 

Reserve right tackle Tommy Doyle, a second-year man, took over Dawkins' spot as his usual understudy, Spencer Brown, is likewise missing practice due to recovery from back surgery. Three rookies occupy the spots behind Dawkins in the left tackle department of the depth chart, headlined by sixth-round pick Luke Tenuta out of Virginia Tech. It would be surprising to see veteran newcomer David Quessenbery, currently working in the interior, gets some primary reps while Dawkins recovers, as he served as a starting tackle in Tennessee last season. 

The Bills will open their preseason slate on Aug. 13 against Indianapolis Colts (4 p.m. ET, WIBV/WROC). 

